Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress Sonam Kapoor turned out to be a disappointment at one of the events while promoting her new film. Sonam was seen in a peach shimmery off-shoulder attire, which to some extent looked like a saree, but was actually not a saree.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who never fails to comprise when it comes to fashion and also never fails to impress her fans, this time was a major disappointment. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress who is known for her dress sense was not really looking good in this attire. In the below photo, she was seen promoting her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao.

The weird print of the attire was too much to handle, so sorry Sonam. On the work front, the diva just did a film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla.

The trailer of the film is quite a typical one, which starts with Anil Kapoor, who declares the wedding of the lovely duo- Sonam Kapoor Rajkummar Rao. Initially, Sonam is not happy with the announcement, but as time flies she falls for Raj and rest has to seen and not to be written.

The Kapoors did a lot of promotions for this film. Earlier father Anil Kapoor had also shared a couple of photos on his official Instagram page with the crew of the film along with Sonam Kapoor.

