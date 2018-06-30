A love story that began on Facebook and Snapchat and later progressed into mid-night conversations, resulted in a fairytale wedding. Yes, we are talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja gorgeous wedding. Their wedding broke the internet, thanks to beautiful and adorable posts on Instagram and other social media platforms. The newly married couple is currently in London, having a great time with their family and cronies. The couple has something new for their fans and followers, they recently opened up about their love life in the latest issue of Vogue India magazine.
While reminiscing about their memorable first date, Sonam in her Instagram post shared wrote a very poignant message which said she apparently wore her worst sneakers on their first date.
“I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game. That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life.” Sonam’s moving post read.
While recalling their novice days of love and affection, The first they met, they only indulged in conversations about their respective work. Just like lovebirds, “one day, We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, stop texting, just call me. And we spoke for two hours that night,” Anand added.
“Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you gotta do what you gotta do.” #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia
“She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right and is not afraid to say it. I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She’s intuitive and patient, I second-guess.” – Anand Ahuja #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia Photographed by: @signe_vilstrup Creative direction by: @anaitashroffadajania Sonam styled by: @rheakapoor Anand styled by: @abhilashatd
