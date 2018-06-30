India's fashionista Sonam Kapoor on her London trip with hubby Anand Ahuja finally opened up about their love life, which initially started over Facebook and Snapchat. The beautiful story was featured in vogue India. Recalling their 1st date, Sonam said she wore her worst sneakers.

A love story that began on Facebook and Snapchat and later progressed into mid-night conversations, resulted in a fairytale wedding. Yes, we are talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja gorgeous wedding. Their wedding broke the internet, thanks to beautiful and adorable posts on Instagram and other social media platforms. The newly married couple is currently in London, having a great time with their family and cronies. The couple has something new for their fans and followers, they recently opened up about their love life in the latest issue of Vogue India magazine.

While reminiscing about their memorable first date, Sonam in her Instagram post shared wrote a very poignant message which said she apparently wore her worst sneakers on their first date.

“I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game. That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life.” Sonam’s moving post read.

While recalling their novice days of love and affection, The first they met, they only indulged in conversations about their respective work. Just like lovebirds, “one day, We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, stop texting, just call me. And we spoke for two hours that night,” Anand added.

