Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress Sonam Kapoor lately uploaded photos on her Instagram page on Sunday, January 6, in which she was seen wearing a long floral outfit. She completed the classy look with silver dangles and possibly bobby brown dark lip shade.

The contrast between the dress and her makeup was pretty cool and gained the utmost attention

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans and followers. This time, it is her Sunday brunch outfit, which was clearly full of flowers and depicted the essence of the colour white. The diva lately uploaded photos on her Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a long floral outfit. She completed the classy look with silver dangles and possibly bobby brown dark lip shade. The contrast between the dress and her makeup was pretty cool and gained the utmost attention on social media.

In the same outfit, she was also seen in her father Anil Kapoor’s Instagram post, in which daddy was seen having a gala time with the Kapoor family along with his son-in-law Anand Ahuja. An almost similar photo was shared by Hrasvardhan Kapoor on his Instagram account. Therefore, it means Sonam’s floral outfit was for the Sunday brunch.

Interestingly, the daughter and father are gearing up for thier upcoming film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. After Piku, this film is going to be a poignant drama that depicts father and daughter relationship.

Though the film has many stars in it and perhaps might have a love story too, the main theme is surely going to be the most catching part of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More