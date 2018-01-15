Sonam Kapoor has finally opened up about her marriage speculations with her beau Anand Ahuja. Expressing his disappointment, the diva asked, "Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married? She further clarified that nobody has a right to access her personal life.

Padman actor Sonam Kapoor has finally opened about the marriage rumours with her long time boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Pointing out the prevalent sexism in the entertainment industry, Bollywood diva told Mid-Day, “Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?” Sonam also expressed her disappointment that it is sad that female celebrities are asked this question much more than their male counterparts.

Recently, rumours were rife that the fashionista has booked the celestial Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur for 5-6 days and the duo will reportedly tie the knot in the month of April. Responding to the marriage questions, Sonam further added, “Nobody has the right to access my personal life. This one part has to be in my control. I am ready to talk about me, but there is another person involved here and I need to respect him.” Rightly said by Sonam, it is high time Bollywood says, Times Up to sexism, unequal wage gap and work towards creating an equal and safer workspace for women. Times Up was an initiative that dominated the Golden Globes Award this year and became a platform for all Hollywood celebrities to stand in solidarity against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from flaunting her relationship on social media. From flaunting Anand’s fashion label Bhane to having a gala time during their travel adventures, the couple gives major style goals. The diva is currently busy with the promotions of Padman, scheduled for a release on January 25th. She will also be sharing the screen-space with Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in Veere Di Wedding that is slated for a release on June 1, 2018.