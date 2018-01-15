Known for her sleek fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor is never shied away to hit headlines and the recent promo event of 'Padman' witnessed the bold actress saying that she was happy to got her periods for the first time. Let's get a quick look at few of Sonam Kapoor's hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos.

Sonam Kapoor goes bold to make you go crazy for her

The fashion diva Sonam Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. Known for her sleek fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor is the recipient of several awards including the Filmfare and a National Film Award. Starting her career with Saawariya starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s Raanjhanaa marked a turning point in her career. The same movie made her earn several Best Actress nominations. The fashionista received the National Film Award and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for the biographical thriller movie Neerja. The film garnered her many critical acclamation for featuring her a female protagonist and is recognised as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

Known for her outspoken personality, Sonam Kapoor is also active in many social alertness programs, raising awareness of breast cancer and LGBT rights. Sonam Kapoor who is busy promoting her upcoming movie ‘PadMan’ has recently, revealed her reaction when she got her periods for the first time. The promo event witnessed the bold actress saying that she was happy to got her periods for the first time. Let’s get a quick look at few of Sonam Kapoor’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos.

Sonam Kapoor puts on her dark dreamy eye shades to team her broad neck cut

Sonam Kapoor in green gown looks dazzling

Sonam Kapoor in her best tricky fashion avatar

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor to make you droll with her poses

There Sonam Kapoor in red is all set to flaunt her curves

Sonam Kapoor pairs her nerd look with a funky coat

Sonam Kapoor goes bold to set the floor on fire

Sonam Kapoor in black mesmerises us with her dazzling smile

Sonam Kapoor adds fusion touch to her corporate smart look

Sonam Kapoor has got her own way to make you fall for her