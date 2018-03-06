It is Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor's birthday and her cousin Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable post for the upcoming actress. Janhvi’s mother Sridevi was a legendary actress who passed away in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday wrote a heartfelt note for cousin Janhvi Kapoor on her 21st birthday. Janhvi is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi who passed away on February 24 due to accidental drowning. Sonam posted a picture of Janhvi and wrote: “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday, jannu.” Designer Manish Malhotra, who was a close friend of her mother, shared a picture of the trio and wrote: “Happy Birthday, my dearest Janhvi. May God bless you with happiness, love, peace and just everything.”

Janhvi’s mother Sridevi was a legendary actress who passed away in Dubai where she was gone to attend a family wedding. She was cremated with state honours last week and her funeral was attended by most of the film industry members. Her ashes were immersed by Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi in Rameshwaram over the weekend. Janhvi will be making her big Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Dhadak, which also stars Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. The film will be the launching pad for both Janhvi and Ishaan.

Dhadak is an official remake of the hit-Marathi movie Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, previously known for directing Badrinath ki Dulhania. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 20, 2018. The premise of the film is based on how prevalent honour killings are in our country.

