Bollywood diva and newlywed Sonam Kapoor recently attended en event in Delhi which was organised by a jewelry brand, of which she is the ambassador. The beautiful pictures of the event were shared by Sonam on Sunday, September 9th, on her official Instagram handle.

Actor and newlywed Sonam Kapoor shared some amazing pictures on Instagram on Sunday, September 9th, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful purple lehenga. Also, in her pictures, she was seen with her team and her long-time boyfriend, now husband Anand Ahuja, who wore a magnificent white shirt, along with cutest smile on his face. The picture depicted the beauty of a happy family!

And in this wedding season, Sonam’s beautiful outfits can be some of the best wedding dresses, that one must try. The actor, model is famous for her outfits and the way she carries it. Till date, there are not many perhaps nobody, who can give competition to Sonam, when it comes to fashion.

The purple Lehenga, which she shared on Instagram, had some unique beauty in it, it was entwined with a lot of gold touch and shimmer. Adding to her beauty, beautiful gold jewelry just added more uniqueness to the outfit.

Recently, Sonam attended an event in Delhi, which was organised by a jewelry brand, of which she is the ambassador.

Though when it comes to traditional or ethnic wear, we often open hair open, but Sonam made a bun and highlighted her shinny bright golden tops, which were perfect for the outfit.

