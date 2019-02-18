On completion of a year of the eternal diva Sridevi's death, actress Sonam Kapoor imparted her condolences and shared some of her favourite childhood memories with the Mr India actress. She also disclosed her favourite movie of Sridevi. Have a look at what the actress has to say.

Talking in an interview, Sonam Kapoor reminisced Sridevi stated that her one of the favourite films was Mr India. The actor shared her childhood memory of living with the late actress in her house for many years and revealed that she used to let her watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke on her television in her bedroom. Recently, Kapoor family also organised a pooja for Sridevi in Chennai which was attended by her husband Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor along with Tamil star Ajith and English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde with her spouse, filmmaker R. Balki.

In the memory of Sridevi, Anil Kapoor also shared his fond memories stating that she was his brother’s wife and his wife’s friend and they connected really well. He said that there was always fun, laughter and humour, whenever they used to meet. He added that people like Sridevi are hard to forget and her work was fabulous and inspiring. He concluded stating that she will always be missed.

Last year on February 24, the shocking news of Sridevi’s sudden and untimely demise left everyone in a state of grief. The people were drowned in her mourning. This week it’ll be the one year of Sridevi’s demise. Remembering the eternal and evergreen Diva on her death anniversary, one of her niece and Hindi film star Sonam Kapoor paid her condolence and shared some of her childhood memories in an interview with a news portal.

