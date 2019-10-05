The Zoya factor star Sonam Kapoor is out on a vacation with hubby Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, and her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The stars are having a happy time with their cute family. Sonam is out with sharing her amazing stories from the trip and cure boomerangs on her official Instagram.

Sonam is having a happy gala time and shared a cute selfie from her trip in which she shared a boomerang from the view of her hotel Soneva Fushi. She also shared a story from her private jet with her family and in that she was wearing a grey T-Shirt which was carried with black glares and She was sitting next to her husband Anand who was wearing a white basic T-Shirt and he too carried black glares with it. In that selfie Rhea and her boyfriend were also there and was looking amazing in it, it was indeed a beautiful family picture as the selfie was accompanied by Karan’s sister Karishma Boolani too in it.

Sonam recently did a film The Zoya Factor in which she was starred opposite Dalqueer Salman. The film was based on the novel of Anuja Chauhan by the same name. The story revolved around Sonam as she was the lucky charm for Team India and showed the cute romantic love story of Sonam and Dalquer in it. Dalquer Salman played the role of the Indian cricketer and Sonam was working in an advertisement agency. The film did well on box office and fans went crazy over Sonam and Dalquer’s cute romantic chemistry.

Sonam’s upcoming film is Battle Of Bittora which is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will starre Farhan Akhtar and Sonam as lead roles reports also say that Fawad Khan is going to play a major role in the film. The film’s date is not yet final but will release by next year.

