Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor’s MORE CAKE LESS FAKE mantra receives a thumbs up on social media, see photo: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have indeed given some major fashion goals to all the fashionistas out there. The duo owns a fashion brand called Rheson that carries the designs created by both the sisters together. A couple of hours ago, the duo had a photoshoot for their renowned brand and you just can’t afford to miss it. Sonam has recently shared a photo from the photoshoot and it has already gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the picture, Sonam and Rhea are donning these super trendy tracksuits, which are definitely a must for your wardrobe. “More cake less fake,” read the comfortable ensemble sported by the Kapoor sisters. It has not been long since the two have since the sister couple launched their franchise and it is already a hit in the market. Their designs are fresh and youth can actually make it a part of their style. Speaking about the recent photo, it is worth giving a shot. Take a look:

Well, that’s not it. There is a range of articles designed under the brand. Here is an assortment of some of the designs created by Rheson:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in the film The Zoya Factor. The film will also feature Malayalam star Dulqer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor. The actor is currently shooting for the film in which she will switch to the curly hair look for the first time.

