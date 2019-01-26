Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Fashion diva Sonam Kapoor, who has a massive fan following on her official Instagram page, shard a photo lately, in which she was seen in a black suit. The photo depicted class and elegance as her makeup was subtle, and a pair of transparent glasses added more classiness to it.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: The fashion house diva Sonam Kapoor once again stunned her fans and followers when she uploaded various photos on her official Instagram page, which has as many as 17 million followers. In one of the photos, the fashion queen was seen in a very classy black suit, which had a T-shirt in it, which read “lady boss”, with this she donned a black fitted pants.

The photo depicted class and elegance as her makeup was subtle, and a pair of transparent glasses added more classiness to it. Coming to her long beautiful hair, Sonam is quite experimental with her hair, however, she never manages to disappoint us. Her hair in the look were light brown, which she planned to keep open. And of course, the likely smirk on her face was just a little polish that was required for the photo.

She has been an avid social media person and clearly we all know that, thanks to her Instagram account and the number of posts she shared with her fans and followers. Well, it’s not just her. Many diva on the Internet share enormous posts so that they connect well with their fans.

On the work front, the fashion baby is going to be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aesa Laga along with Rajkummar Rao, and her adoring father, Anil Kapoor, who has been doing a lot of promotions about the film on social media. He posted innumerable photos with the crew of the film including Sonam on his official Instagram page.

