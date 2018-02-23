Sonam Kapoor, who began her career in Bollywood by making debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.The actress revealed in an interview to Huffington Post, she said, "I don't think I am Bhansali kind of actor. Sonam Kapoor is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry and is the recipient of several awards, including a Filmfare and National Film Award. Sonam's next project will be her home production Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who began her career in Bollywood by making debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya back in 2007, The actress feels that she is not a kind of actor what Bhansali would prefer. Sonam’s career is full of high’s and low’s and that has not let the actress stop exploring the new kind of themes and have marked her place in Bollywood with mesmerizing performances in movies like Neerja and padman. The actress has worked with the renowned filmmakers like R Balki, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and Anand L Rai but the actress has never worked with Bhansali again after her debut.

The actress revealed in an interview to Huffington Post, she said, “I don’t think I am his kind of actor. That’s what it is. I am eternally grateful to him for giving me my debut but I just don’t think I am his kind of actor. If he thought I suited something, I am sure he’ll cast me again.”Deepika Padukone who also started her career in the same year has become Bhansali’s leading lady both of them have done three films in the last five years.

The actress added that she shares a healthy relationship with directors, “I have worked with the best. For Mehra sir (Rakesh Omprakash Mehra) I am willing to bend backwards. With some people, you just share a great relationship. It’s easy. I know what they want, and they know what I can deliver,” said Sonam. Sonam’s next project will be her home production Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Sonam Kapoor is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry and is the recipient of several awards, including a Filmfare and National Film Award. Starting in 2012, she appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 based on her income and popularity.

