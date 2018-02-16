Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film along with her father Anil Kapoor. The film shares its title with Anil Kapoor's popular yesteryear romantic number from the film 1942: A Love Story, Fashionista Sonam Kapoor who as 11.5 million followers on social media platform, Instagram posted the cast of her upcoming film, Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor along with her father Anil Kapoor has started shooting for their first film together, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film shares its title with Anil Kapoor’s popular yesteryear romantic number from the film 1942: A Love Story Along with father-daughter duo, other stars will also be a part of this film, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a forthcoming film which is directed by Shelly Chopra Dha. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from 1942: A Love Story is a celebrated song that featured Manisha Koirala apart from Anil Kapoor, which was directed and produced Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film’s plot concentrated on the romance between the two when the British Raj was declining. Their romance is shown developing despite the political and social unrest at that time. The track still resonates with the listeners even today, 23 years after the film release.

As the film stars Rao and Juhi Chawla, the glamorous Sonam Kapoor has never worked either of them. Rao and Anil are currently working simultaneously shooting for FanneKhan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And Anil Kapoor has also worked with iconic Juhi Chawla n Salaam-e-Ishq. Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor is going to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the second time, after Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is being produced by him.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's new film #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga… Marks directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar… Co-produced by Fox Star… Filming begins today. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2018

Sonam Kapoor who as 11.5 million followers on social media platform, Instagram posted the cast of her upcoming film, Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The photograph which was posted on Instagram a few hours ago has received about 102,738 likes. Sharing her excitement on working with her father she posted the photo on Twitter as well. The father who has given several hits in the Hindi Cinema posted the same photograph saying, “Picture perfect memories! Sharing a moment of pure happiness & fun from the sets of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga!”