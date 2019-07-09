Continuing the trend of remakes, Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has revealed that Sonam Kapoor's song Masakali from Delhi 6 has been recreated for the upcoming film Marjaavaan. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, Marjaavaan will hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

It seems like the trend of remakes is far from over. The hit numbers have been acting as the major crowd pullers for big banner films. After the remakes of songs like Shehar Ki Ladki, Khadke Glassy and Wakhra Swag released, the latest song to join the long list is Sonam Kapoor’s song Masakali from the film Delhi 6 co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known as the face behind the remix trend, confirmed the development and revealed that the song will be recreated for Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh’s film Marjaavaan.

The original song featured Sonam Kapoor dancing on the terrace with a dove while the reprised version will feature Sidharth Malhotra grooving a club. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Tanishk Bagchi said that he is doing Masakali as the makers wanted to recreate the song. However, he emphasised that he hopes the song doesn’t backfire as he isn’t sure how it will be accepted by the audience.

On recreating the song, Tanishk Bagchi said that it is better if he recreates the song rather than someone else. Sharing more insights about the song, the music composer said that it is a party number and he hasn’t changed the song much because it is a popular number. He has only added some groovy bits and changed the vibe of the song. Earlier this month, it was also revealed that there will also be a dance number featuring Nushrat Bharucha and Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan. The song has been sung, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan is touted as a violent and dramatic love story. Along with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ravi Kishan among others. The film will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019.

