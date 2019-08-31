Ahead of the Zoya Factor release on September 20, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has decided to share a vlog everyday till the film release. The first vlog under the series of The Zoya Vlogs was shared a few hours ago and has been receiving a positive response on social media.

YouTube is currently in vogue among Bollywood celebrities. After Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez, it seems like Sonam Kapoor is also ready to take the plunge. As she kickstarts the promotions of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, Sonam shared a clip on her Instagram account a few hours ago giving a glimpse into what goes behind the scenes during movie promotions.

From waking up early in the morning despite sleeping in just for 2-3 hours, process to get hair and makeup done, excitement before the trailer launch, interaction with the media to jet lag followed right after it, the video encapsulates everything what it takes to be a celebrity in 5 minutes. It introduces us to the unfiltered and uninhibited Sonam, which is definitely a welcome change for her fans.

While sharing the video on her profile, Sonam also mentioned that she will be doing a daily vlog every day until The Zoya Factor release. Considering how efficiently she did her first vlog and the response received by it, it would not be surprising if Sonam decides to share more about her life on a YouTube channel.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor will be donning only red outfits during the promotions of The Zoya Factor. Elaborating on the idea further, the actor recently told a news portal that her film revolves around a character who is considered as a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Since Red is an auspicious colour, she would like to go an extra mile to ensure that luck is on their side. Inspired on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel, The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor will release on September 20, 2020.

