The Zoya Factor actor Sonam Kapoor will be seen in a Hindi remake of Korean film title Blind to be produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The crime thriller will be directed by Shome Majhika and co-produced by Viacom 18.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor was last seen in her latest release The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the romantic drama was based on Anuja Chauhan’s famous novel of the same name. The film was released on September 20 and got mixed reviews from fans. As per reports, Sonam has been offered Sujoy Ghosh‘s next production venture titled Blind. The original film was made in Korean language and now Sonam will be a part of its Hindi remake which will be co-produced by Viacom 18.

The Hindi remake of Blind will be helmed by Shome Majhika who has earlier directed movies like Badla, Te3n, and Zindabaad. The information about the film was given by a source close to the venture but no official statement has been made by the makers of the film yet. It will be interesting to see who will play the male lead opposite Sonam in the film. Much details about Sonam’s character, star cast, and plot of the film have not been revealed yet. It seems the makers are currently planning the film and will reveal more details later.

Talking about the Korean film Blind, it was a crime thriller directed by Ahn Sang-hoo, the film got positive reviews from fans and bagged many awards. Now, the Hindi version of the film is being made and fans will be curious to know more details about the crime drama. Also, makers of the film might add some changes in the plot of the film. It will be Sonam’s first collaboration with both the director and producer.

As mentioned earlier, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor which did not work well on the box office. One of the reasons could be two more Bollywood releases Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which were released on the same day on September 20. In the film, Sonam was seen playing the role of Zoya Solanki who was born when India won its first World Cup and her dad called her a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The movie got an average rating of 2 out of 5 from film critics.

