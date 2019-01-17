Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has again proved herself a fashionista. Sonam Kapoor has shared several photographs on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her style in fancy pink pant-suit. She looks beautiful in every photograph.

Sonam Kapoor has shared some latest Switzerland photoshoot photographs on her Instagram account. In the photographs, she can be seen wearing a fancy Calvin Klein pink pantsuit. She wore a Prada white shirt to match her overall appearance. She tied her hair in a neat bun which reminded us 90 s hairstyle when it was a fad among the actors. The actors flawlessly flaunting her attitude and grace in her appearance. With dewy make-up and minimal accessories with pearl studs, she can be seen giving major fashion goals. The outfit is yet again styled by her sister fashion designer Rhea Kapoor. Undoubtedly, she looks gorgeous in these photographs.

Check out her more photographs which are simply beautiful and gorgeous.

Presently, she is shooting a photoshoot for brand promotion in Switzerland and her Instagram is flooded with various photos.

Sonam Kapoor has been featured in Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. She will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aesa Laga along with Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor.

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor recently got married to Anand Ahuja at Anand Karaj ceremony, last year in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple also hosted a star-studded reception, where all the Bollywood celebrities came in huge numbers to grace the big fat reception.

