Bollywood is all set for another big box office clash and this time it will be in between Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming movie The Zoya Factor and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Both the films are slated to hit the silver screen on September 20 and it will be interesting to see how well they perform and which movie manages to beat the other in the box office collections.

While Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor stars Sonam and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles and has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been directed by actor-politician Sunny Deol whose son will be making his Bollywood debut with the film.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also marks the big Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba who has been paired opposite Karan Deol in the movie. The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel by the same name and it will be the first time when we see Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor together in the movie.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Although the movie received critical acclaim, the film failed to fail to create its magic at the box office.

It will be interesting to see if Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is able to match Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor at the box office. Both the movies are releasing on September 20 this year.

