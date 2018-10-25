Something that is worthy of bringing a smile on your face today is Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Let us first aware you all that the post is super cute and will force to say those three magical letters, 'AWW'. Paying tribute to the comic legend Charlie Chaplin, the actor shared a post all dressed up like him.

It has been just an hour and the post has garnered over 109,782 likes on Instagram. The comment section of the photo is flooding up with compliments for the actor. In her childhood photo, the actor is donning a black suit and holding a stick like Chaplin. In the other one, she is wearing a striped tee like Chaplin and is all smiling to the camera. Here’s take a look at the post:

Isn’t she looking just adorable? The actor never misses a chance to catch our attention with her gorgeous and breathtaking beautiful pictures. On the work front, the actor is busy working for her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkkumar Rao.

