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Home > Entertainment News > Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns

Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns

A group of actors, writers, academics and activists, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Arundhati Roy, has issued a joint appeal urging Sonam Wangchuk and fellow protesters to end their indefinite hunger strike while reaffirming support for their demands.

Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 18:08 IST

Sonam Wangchuk Protest: As Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike enters its third week, a group of prominent actors, writers, academics and activists has issued a joint appeal requesting the education reform campaigner to end his fast over growing concerns about his health. Among the signatories are actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, academics Anuradha Chenoy, Nivedita Menon, Tanika Sarkar and Aditya Nigam, along with several other public figures.

In the statement, the group praised Wangchuk and fellow protesters for leading what it described as an important movement for students and young people. At the same time, they urged those on an indefinite fast to prioritise their health. “This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need your strength and leadership in the days to come,” the appeal said.

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The signatories also criticised what they described as the government’s delay in responding to the protesters’ demands, warning that prolonged inaction could further endanger their health. The appeal comes shortly after actors Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Omi Vaidya and Shreya Dhanwanthary publicly voiced support for Wangchuk’s campaign.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET, CUET, SSC and CBSE. Protesters have also sought greater accountability following repeated paper leak controversies that affected lakhs of students. Wangchuk, a Ladakh-based engineer, innovator and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner best known for developing the Ice Stupa project and inspiring the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots, joined the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.

According to organisers, Wangchuk has lost more than 8 kg during the fast. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke recently claimed his blood glucose and weight had dropped significantly, raising concerns over his health. The protesters have also demanded ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following examination-related controversies.

The movement is now preparing for a peaceful march to Parliament during the Monsoon Session if its demands remain unmet.

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Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns
Tags: Arundhati RoyNaseeruddin ShahRatna Pathak ShahSonam WangchukSonam Wangchuk protest

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Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns

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Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns
Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns
Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns
Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy Appeal To End Hunger Strike Amid Growing Health Concerns

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