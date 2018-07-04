The much-awaited first look poster of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sonchiraiya has been released by the makers of the film. Sonchiraiya is a crime drama based on the decoits of Chambal. The much-awaited film has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and is backed by Ronnie Screwvala. Abhishek Chaubey has previously directed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, Udta Punjab, among many others.

The first look poster of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sonchiriya has been released by the makers of the film. The first look poster of Sonchiriya has been shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday evening. Sonchiraiya also stars Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The poster features Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranveer Shorey along with their dacoit gang. They all look dangerous as they give their killer looks while holding a gun. There is a text written in the poster that reads, “Bairi beimaan, baaghi saavdhan.”

Along with the poster, the makers have also revealed the release date of the film. Sonchiraiya will hit the silver screen on February 8 next year. It will be the first time when we will see Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput playing dacoits in a film.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana… First look poster of #Sonchiriya… Produced by Ronnie Screwvala… Directed by Abhishek Chaubey… 8 Feb 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/1dvZzFpf0P — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

Earlier, both Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar had shared their stills from the sets of the film and were looking very convincing as dacoits.

It will be the first time when Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing the screen space together. Bhumi currently impressed us with her phenomenal acting in Zoya Akhtar’s Lust Stories for which she gained a lot of appreciation.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Kedarnath, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and will also feature in Drive along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

