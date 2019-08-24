The actress Bhumi Pednekar is dating actor Jackky Bhagnani, see the truth here. Both the actors currently denies any relationship and seem uninterested.

The actor Bhumi Pednekar is now in highlights for her hit films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and many more. The actress is in the headlines because of her constant rumours of dating Mitron actor Jackky Bhagnani. The actress spotted with Jackky several time but the news has been never confirmed. The actress is busy with the shooting of her film Pati Patni or Woh starring Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey. The reports now give the final status of their relationship.

The report says that the actress Bhumi Pednekar is not dating anyone, she and Jackky Bhagnani are just friends and day are not dating each other. Both of them are not even tied to anybody else. The actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Bhumi Pednekar are focusing on their careers and don’t want to get indulge with any kind of love relationship. Well, the future is not predictable so we will update you with the latest gossips. The actress is now spending time with the star cast of Pati Patni or Woh.

The actress is also busy with her upcoming projects like Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu, Mudassar Aziz film Pati Patni or Woh starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actress will also be seen in a lead role in the film Bala. After that Dolly Kittu Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is lined up for the young star.

Jackky Bhagnani has been seen in the films F.A.L.T.U., Mitron, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Welcome to Karachi, Sarbjit, Youngistan, Dil Junglee, Kal Kisne Dekha Hai, and welcome to New York. The actor will be now seen in the film Coolie No. 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App