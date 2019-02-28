Sonchiriya actor Ranvir Shorey recently interacted with a media portal, to reveal the interesting points about his upcoming movie which is going to hit the silver screens tomorrow, March 1, 2019. He said that the movie is different from other films like Paan Singh Tomar and Bandit Queen. The movie is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

After flourishing well on-screen with his stupendous acting skills in movies like A Death In The Gunj, Bheja Fry and Khosla Ka Ghonsla, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey is now up with his film Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The actor recently opened up about the most interesting and fascinating thing about the film. He said that it is the different genre of the film that makes it different from other films. He said that the main pillar of his life is movies and music. Ahead of the of its release, the actor revealed some important points regarding the film in an Interview with a media portal. He compared Sonchiriya with films like Paan Singh Tomar or Bandit Queen but later said that Sonchiriya is a different, entertaining action film. Ranvir also revealed that he opted for the film Sonchiriya, as from a long time he wanted to work with director Abhishek Chaubey. As soon as he got the opportunity, he said a big yes. He also said that it is not important for a good film to perform well at the box office. There are many films that are very good but unfortunately, fail to earn money.

Further, Ranvir Shorey quoted about playing negative characters on-screen. He said that the part that the actor plays on-screen is a mix of the director and the writer’s imagination. Sonchiriya is an action film which will hit the silver screens on March 1, 2019. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, BHumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.

