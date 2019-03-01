Sonchiriya audience and celebrity reaction: Dacoit drama Sonchiriya tells the tales of a gang of rebels and ravines in the Chambal in 1975. Starring superstars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Bednekar in lead roles and Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. the movie has been helmed by Ishqiya director Abhishek Chaubey.
The movie from the very start is very captivating and has kept the fans intrigued as to what will happen next! The movie portrays Sushant Singh as Lakhna, Ranvir Shorey as Vakil Singh, Manoj Bajpayee as Rebel chief and Bhumi Pednekar as a feisty woman who is on a run.
Biz analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh said that the movie had an amazing and a gripping script. He gave 3.5 stars to the movie and said that the movie is a must watch! Take a look at his reaction here:
The fans and celebrities are loving the dacoit drama, so take a look at some Twitter reactions here:
Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava
Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha
Actor Jackky Bhagnani
Writer Abhishek Purohit
Film director Sanjay P S Chauhan
Leave a Reply