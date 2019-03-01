Sonchiriya audience and celebrity reaction: The dacoit drama is being loved by all whether it be fans or celebrities everyone has given the movie Socnhiriya 3.5 stars. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Bednekar in lead roles and Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Sonchiriya audience and celebrity reaction: Dacoit drama Sonchiriya tells the tales of a gang of rebels and ravines in the Chambal in 1975. Starring superstars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Bednekar in lead roles and Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. the movie has been helmed by Ishqiya director Abhishek Chaubey.

The movie from the very start is very captivating and has kept the fans intrigued as to what will happen next! The movie portrays Sushant Singh as Lakhna, Ranvir Shorey as Vakil Singh, Manoj Bajpayee as Rebel chief and Bhumi Pednekar as a feisty woman who is on a run.

Biz analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh said that the movie had an amazing and a gripping script. He gave 3.5 stars to the movie and said that the movie is a must watch! Take a look at his reaction here:

#OneWordReview…#SonChiriya: GRIPPING!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Very well-made film that caters to a niche audience… You need to have a strong stomach to absorb #SonChiriya… Violent, disturbing, shocking, with a horrifying twist… Fantastic performances by all. #SonChiriyaReview pic.twitter.com/umlq3pG1LI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava

Blown away by the cinematic brilliance of #Sonchiriya. It is an OUTSTANDING film. Such interesting characters, so heartbreaking. #AbhishekChaubey is such a fantastic director. And what fabulous performances ❤ @RanvirShorey @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj #SushantSinghRajput — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) February 28, 2019

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha

#Sonchiriya is a rollicking affair; a social drama that exudes the frantic pace of an action film, peppered with marvellous dark humour. Abhishek Chaubey and writer Sudip Sharma are a force to reckon with. Politics, caste, feminism with a Spaghetti Western backdrop. What a blast! pic.twitter.com/N7P5P3N1Ib — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) February 27, 2019

Writer Abhishek Purohit

@bhumipednekar no words can describe your presence on screen. Unbelievable #Sonchiriya . Now she is the darling of Indian celluloid. I love you @bhumipednekar for #Sonchiriya. She is the next Dreamgirl of rural India. — Abhishek purohit (@dirghtapa) February 28, 2019

Film director Sanjay P S Chauhan

Always Stepping out of his comfort zone, breaking the shackles of stereotyping, well that is @itsSSR .Feels great to see u always challenging urself to d next level.Wishing u & entire team all the best for #Sonchiriya . — Sanjay P S Chauhan (@sanjaypchauhan) February 28, 2019

