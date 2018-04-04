Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday shared her first look from the much-anticipated film Sonchiriya which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. The film is directed by Abhishek Choubey who previously directed films like Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Vidya Balan-starrer Ishqiya.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya which is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. Earlier in January this year, Sushant unveiled his first look poster from the film and his transformation as a dacoit was much-appreciated and now it is the leading lady of the film who has shared her first look poster from the much-awaited film. Just like Sushant, Bhumi too is playing the role of a dacoit and seems like Bhumi has totally got into the skin of her character for the film. In the poster, we see Bhumi holding a huge gun with a fierce look in her eyes.

Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to share her first look from her upcoming film and wrote, “SONCHIRIYA. As we wrap up this unforgettable journey,Sharing a bit of me from this very special film ❤️ #AbhishekChaubey @itsSSR @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey #AshutoshRana @RSVPMovies #MacGuffinFilms #HoneyTrehan #SudipSharma #Khushi #SonChiriya.” The film, which is being helmed by director Abhishek Choubey also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. Filmmaker Abhishek Choubey has previously directed films like Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Vidya Balan-starrer Ishqiya.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma’s former co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar to join Sunil Grover’s new show?

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh intends to come back stronger; thanks fans for their well wishes

Son Chiraiya revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. Sushant, currently, is also working on Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut directed by Abhishek Kapoor Kedarnath, Karan Johar-produced remake of Fault In Our Stars and Sanjay Chauhan’s Chanda Mama Door Ke. Also, it will be the first time when Sushant will be playing the role of a dacoit.

ALSO READ: Here’s the truth behind Salman Khan’s leaked action scene from Race 3

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App