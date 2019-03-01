Sonchiriya box office collection day 1: This Friday there will be a big clash between Lakshman Utekars romantic comedy Luka Chuppi and period drama Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchirya at the box office. As per trade analyst and biz analyst Girish Johar, both films have their own pace at the ticket counters as they both are from different genres. It is expected that Kartik Aryan- Kriti Sanon romcom will be the frontrunner this week. It is expected that the first-day collection of dacoit drama Socnhiriya to be around Rs 2 Crores.
Sonchirya as per trade analyst is a rustic, raw film which is full of action and drama. However, the movie Sonchirya has no songs but on the other hand, Luka Chuppi had so many party anthems. Looking at the fact the movie Sonchiriya is releasing in over 1500 screens and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey the movie is expected to do well at the box office.
But the movie is competing with Kartik Aryan’s Luka Chuppi so Sonchiriya will have a tough competition.
