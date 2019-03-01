Sonchiriya box office collection day 1: Competing with Luka Chuppi this Friday, dacoit drama Sonchiriya is expected to earn around Rs 2 crores at the box office. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

Sonchiriya box office collection day 1: This Friday there will be a big clash between Lakshman Utekars romantic comedy Luka Chuppi and period drama Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchirya at the box office. As per trade analyst and biz analyst Girish Johar, both films have their own pace at the ticket counters as they both are from different genres. It is expected that Kartik Aryan- Kriti Sanon romcom will be the frontrunner this week. It is expected that the first-day collection of dacoit drama Socnhiriya to be around Rs 2 Crores.

Sonchirya as per trade analyst is a rustic, raw film which is full of action and drama. However, the movie Sonchirya has no songs but on the other hand, Luka Chuppi had so many party anthems. Looking at the fact the movie Sonchiriya is releasing in over 1500 screens and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey the movie is expected to do well at the box office.

#SonChiriya certified 15 by British censors on 27 Feb 2019. Approved run time: 143 min, 5 sec [2 hours, 23 minutes, 5 seconds]. #Overseas #UK#SonChiriya certified MA 15+ by Australia censors on 27 Feb 2019. Approved run time: 142 min [2 hours, 22 minutes]. #Overseas #Australia — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

But the movie is competing with Kartik Aryan’s Luka Chuppi so Sonchiriya will have a tough competition.

#OneWordReview…#LukaChuppi: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A situational comedy with a message… Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment… Superb climax… Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

#GullyBoy is slowing down… Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri… [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

