Sonchiriya box office collection day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya which is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, has earned Rs 1.20 crore at the box office on its opening day. The action thriller set in Chambal featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in the supporting roles, is expected to garner good digits on the weekend.

Sonchiriya box office collection day 3: The much-anticipated movie of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Bhumi Pednekar, Sonchiriya is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, Sonchiriya is an action drama set in Chambal. With Bollywood actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in the supporting roles, Sonchiriya has received mixed reactions from the audience as well as critics on its opening day.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official handle to share his reviews and latest updates of the movie. According to Adarsh, Sonchiriya opened on low digits due to the screen count of the film which is 720 crores which led to limited shows. The film which is expected to garner decent numbers on its opening weekend has so far collected Rs 1.20 crore. The movie is expected to face tough competition at the ticket counters as Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has already crossed Rs 8.01 crore on its release date i.e. March 1.

#SonChiriya opens to low numbers, since the screen count [720 screens]/shows are limited and also because it caters to a niche audience… Biz on Day 2 and 3 crucial… Fri ₹ 1.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

Well, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: the Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy are not ready to leave the ticket counters despite being in the seventh and third week of its release. Uri which was released on January 11, has so far collected Rs 225 crore while Gully Boy with 128.28 crore, will soon step in Rs 150 crore club.

