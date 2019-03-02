Sonchiriya box office collection Day 2: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya has released this weekend. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and bankrolled by RSVP films, Sonchiriya has clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. The film is expected to earn Rs 1.5-2 crore on its opening day.

It’s a new weekend and two films namely Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya have hit the cinema screens. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, Sonchiriya is likely to face strong competition from Luka Chuppi and is off to a slow start. Looking at the buzz around the film, Sonchiriya is expected to earn Rs 1.5-2 crore at the box office. Not just the audience, Sonchiriya has also received a mixed response from the film critics.

Trade analyst Girish Johar spoke about the estimated fate of the film to a news portal and said that Sonchiriya is a very raw and niche film and lacks the elements of a mass entertainer. Although the trailer of the film grabbed eyeballs, the excitement around the film release is not that high. However, the film is expected to grow over the weekend with the help of word of mouth.

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP films, Sonchiriya is set against the backdrop of Chambal valley and revolves around warring dacoits. Along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor-starrer Total Dhamaal also pose a stiff competition to Sonchiriya. Post Sonchiriya, Sushant will be seen in films like Dil Bechara, Drive and Chhichore while Bhumi has been roped in for films like Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More