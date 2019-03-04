Sonchiriya box office collection day 3: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's latest release Sonchiriya has failed to impress the audience at the box office. In two days at the box office, the film has managed to earn only Rs 2.70 crore. The film has clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi at the cinema screens.

Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya has hit the cinema screens. Released alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy film Luka Chuppi, Sonchiriya is struggling to maintain its ground at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the film critics, the word of mouth around Sonchiriya is fairly low and the film has not been able to make a significant impact at the ticket counters.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter account to share the latest trade analytics of Sonchiriya. In his tweet, he revealed that Sonchiriya earned Rs 1.20 crore on day 1 and Rs 1.50 crore on Day 2, making it a total collection of Rs 2.70 crore. This is definitely not good news for the cast and crew of the film.

#SonChiriya falls flat on Day 2… Minimal growth on Sat is not good news at all, seals the fate… Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Luka Chuppi has collected a total collection of Rs 18.09 crore by earning Rs 8.01 crore on Day 1 and Rs 10.08 crore on Day 2. Along with Luka Chuppi, Sonchiriya is also facing stiff competition from films like Total Dhamaal, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy that are roaring at the box office.

Based against the backdrop of Chambal, Sonchiriya has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Post Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in films like Dil Bechara, Drive and Chhichore while Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh and Takht.

