Sonchiriya box office collection prediction: Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee will release this week. The dacoit film will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi at the theatrical screens. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film has been produced by RSVP films.

This Friday, two films namely Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi are all set to hit the theatrical screens. Based against the backdrop of Chambal, Sonchirya stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee in prominent roles. With an average buzz around the film followed by a comparatively intense genre, early trade estimates predict a slow start for Sonchiriya.

Trade analyst Girish Johar has revealed to a daily that Sonchiriya is likely to earn Rs 1.5 crore on the opening day at the box office. Calling it a niche, rustic and raw film, Girish has said that the buzz around the film is low because of which it will backing on word of mouth. He added that the film might show growth over the weekend.

While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi will be releasing in 2000 screens, Sonchiriya is releasing on a lower scale at 1500 screens. With this, the film might face strong competition from Total Dhamaal that released last week and is dominating the cinema screens. In first five days at the box office, Total Dhamaal, which stars actors like Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Javed Jafferi, Johnny Lever, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and many more, has earned a total collection of Rs 81 crore.

Post Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in films like Drive, Dil Bechara and Chhichhore while Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh and Takht.

