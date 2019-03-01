Sonchiriya movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's thriller period drama is quite captivating. Making the hours worthwhile, the movie tries to make a point. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is based in ravines of 1970’s Chambal where a group of dacoits lead by Man Singh (Manoj Bajpayee) is shown battling with policemen. Here's what the critics felt!

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Sonchiriya has finally hit the theatres and the audience can’t keep calm. The off-track period thriller showcases Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles while many other actors play key roles including Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana. With a talented and refined cast, Abhishek Chaubey has threaded the story in the most interesting way.

Based on the inners of Chambal, the movie highlights the story of bandits. The rough look of Sushant Singh Rajput has already impressed audience a lot but the story has a lot more to it. Even after a slow pace, the storyline manages to keep the quality intact. While there have already been many quick reviews published and the film has received 3 or more stars in most of them, there are high expectations from the audience. Giving the reality check of life of dacoits, which is way different from what is shown in Bollywood, the movie might crack you up at times. Here’s what the critics have to say!

Hindustan Times gave 3 out of 5 stars to Sonchiriya in their review. Penned by Raja Sen, the review states that the movie has a lot of questions but not enough answers to ponder it. Praising the direction and cinematography, the writer said that it is breathtaking. He even went on to say that Sonchiriya is Chaubey’s best-helmed film until now. Indeed, one of the mind-blowing question left by the movie is “If the dharma of the policeman is to catch the rebel, what is the dharma of the rebel?”.

In their review, Times Of India has given Sonchiriya 3.5 stars. Renuka Vyavahare writes that Sonchiriya is a puzzle of spirituality, strengthened by superb performances, engaging cinematography and powerful dialogues. Abhishek Chaubey gets the credit for going into the heartlands of India and give a close look of the dacoits. Praising the soothing music, Vishal Bhardwaj’s and Rekha Bhardwaj receive applauds. Renuka concludes her review saying that the movie is quite captivating, unpredictable and gripping, making it worth a watch!

