The new trailer of the upcoming film Sonchiriya is out and imparts more insight into the story and the characters featuring the film. Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing pivotal roles in the Abhishek Chaubey's film. Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in the film. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 1 and will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi.

The makers of Sonchiriya have shared the second trailer of the film, which marks an introduction to the characters of the rebels and felonious dacoits. The video is one minute long and displays larceny as the gang of criminals barge break into a wedding but depart after giving the bride Rs. 101 as a wedding gift and with any damage out-of-doors. The trailer also shows how they discriminate their victims based on their caste.

The peculiar one-liners and interesting dialogues promise to keep the audience glued to their seats. The film is set up in the dacoit-infested town Chambal in Madhya Pradesh. The first trailer of the film was well liked by the viewers and has generated a wave of excitement amongst them. The film has been promoted by the makers by sharing placards with the meaning of specific Hindi words used in the film.

The photography of Sonchiriya began on 19 January 2018 in Chambal which was mentioned by Sushant Singh Rajput on his social media account. On April 1 2018, the shoot wrapped up which was mentioned by Bhumi Pednekar on her Instagram Story.

Sushant Singh Rajput came to prominence after his show Pavitra Rishta and has set his foot in Bollywood with his phenomenal performances. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che for which he received critical acclaim as well as three best male debut awards.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More