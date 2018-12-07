Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sonchiriya's teaser has finally been unveiled on Friday. The much-awaited film is a crime-drama based on the decoits of Chambal. Sonchiriya is expected to hot the big screen in February next year.

The much-awaited teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sonchiriya has finally been released by the makers of the film. In the 1 minute 21 seconds trailer, we see a lot of action, gripping dialogues, intesnse performances and an interesting storyline. The captivating teaser will leave you wantin more and without a doubt, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput are surely at their best performances as decoits in the much-anticipated movie. Sonchiriya in a crime drama which is based on the decoits of Chambal.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey on key roles and it will be the first time when Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen playing the role of a dacoit on-screen for the first time. Sonchiriya is slated to hit the big screen in February next year and the teaser of the teaser of the film has created a lot of curiosity among fans. Sonchiriya has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey and the film is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP films.

The story has been written by Abhishek Chaubey & Sudip Sharma and the film is one of the biggest releases of next year. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

