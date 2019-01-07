Sonchiriya trailer review:: The much-anticipated trailer of Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee is finally out. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on February 8. Set against the backdrop of Chambal region, Sonchiriya revolves around baaghis and their quest for Sonchiriya. Take a look at the trailer of the film here-

Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar are back on the big screen with their latest release Sonchiriya. Based against the backdrop of Chambal regi0n, the lead star-cast essays the role of Baaghis aspiring for Son Chiriya. Along with the duo, the movie stars strong performers like Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee. To raise the excitement level among the audience, the makers have finally released the trailer of the film today, i.e January 7.

While the actors play the role of Baaghis convincingly, the trailer of the film isn’t captivating enough. With a dark theme prolonged over the course of the trailer, one keeps longing for a hook point that sadly never comes. Among impending February releases like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, Sonchiriya fails to shine through as a promising alternative for cinema-goers.

Helmed by Ishqiya director Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on February 8. Post Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in the upcoming films like Drive and Kizie Aur Manny. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More