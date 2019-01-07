Sonchiriya trailer: The much-anticipated Sonchiriya trailer is finally out, featuring the Bollywood stars– Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is all about a knitted tale of Chambal. The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and will present you the inner story of the reigns of Chambal. In order to incite the audience, the filmmaker has featured strong celebrities like Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on February 8, 2019.
The 2 minutes 43 seconds trailer is a pack of excitement and incredible performance of the big actors. The only surprise is Sushant Singh Rajput, the romance boy to hit this intense character in the movie which proves to be a surprise, but the all-rounder has given full justice to his character. Ronnie Screwvala produced Sonchiriya gives you a glance of the inner sights where bullets are fired at every second. However, the trailer could not impress the audience till that level which was anticipated. The trailer received mixed reactions, some praised the actor’s strong roles, others keep waiting for the hook point in the trailer.
Leave a Reply