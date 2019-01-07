Sonchiriya trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya trailer is finally out. The trailer is getting mixed reactions, while some people are praising it and others are waiting for the hook point in the trailer. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on February 8, 2019.

Sonchiriya trailer: The much-anticipated Sonchiriya trailer is finally out, featuring the Bollywood stars– Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is all about a knitted tale of Chambal. The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and will present you the inner story of the reigns of Chambal. In order to incite the audience, the filmmaker has featured strong celebrities like Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on February 8, 2019.

The 2 minutes 43 seconds trailer is a pack of excitement and incredible performance of the big actors. The only surprise is Sushant Singh Rajput, the romance boy to hit this intense character in the movie which proves to be a surprise, but the all-rounder has given full justice to his character. Ronnie Screwvala produced Sonchiriya gives you a glance of the inner sights where bullets are fired at every second. However, the trailer could not impress the audience till that level which was anticipated. The trailer received mixed reactions, some praised the actor’s strong roles, others keep waiting for the hook point in the trailer.

Horrible mess it seems Sushant Singh Rajput is making poor choices of films he’s taking on.. but why? #Sonchiriya #SonChiriyaTrailer — Sumit (@sumitcalos) January 7, 2019

New comers Content la rahe A List star ghas khaa rahe 😞 #SonChiriyaTrailer https://t.co/y0U9G6LmHN — Mayur Khadse (@mayurkhadse) January 7, 2019

I loveee the #SonchiriyaTrailer

What a spectacular cast and how easily do you wrap yourself in the skin of any character @itsSSR Also, can your character please not die in this one atleast Sushant! 🙈 — aawaari ✨ (@nikita9198) January 7, 2019

Such wonderful talent in one film raises the expectations… Here's #SonChiriyaTrailer… Stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana… Directed by Abhishek Chaubey… #SonChiriya… https://t.co/hVqhoAnmR5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

