Sonchiriya vs Luka Chuppi box office predictions: Kartik Aaryan vs Sushant Singh Rajput! Dacoit drama Sonchiriya is a dacoit based movie whereas Luka Chuppi is a rom-com based on Live-in relationships. It is expected that Luka Chuppi will earn around Rs 5 crores whereas Sonchiriya will earn around Rs 2.5- 3 crores in a day!

Sonchiriya vs Luka Chuppi box office predictions: The weekend is going to full of clashes, the two most anticipated movies of the year- Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi vs Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya. While Sonchiriya is a multi starrer dacoit drama based on the sets of 1975 in the ravines of Chambal, Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy revolving around live-in relationship featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles!

Biz analyst Trana Adarsh recently shared his views on both the movies. According to him, Luka Chuppi will earn up to Rs 5 crores whereas Sonchiriya would be able to earn at most around Rs 2 to 3 crores in a day. The movie Sonchiriya features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles whereas Luka Chuppi has Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role! Both the film looks promising and will cater to their own target audiences.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

#OneWordReview…#LukaChuppi: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A situational comedy with a message… Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment… Superb climax… Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

#SonChiriya screen count…

India: 720

Overseas: 220

Worldwide total: 940 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

#OneWordReview…#SonChiriya: GRIPPING!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Very well-made film that caters to a niche audience… You need to have a strong stomach to absorb #SonChiriya… Violent, disturbing, shocking, with a horrifying twist… Fantastic performances by all. #SonChiriyaReview pic.twitter.com/umlq3pG1LI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

#TotalDhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families/kids… This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya… Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz* and whether it will touch/cross ₹ 150 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

Sonchirya and Luka Chuppi both are receiving good reviews from the audiences but nothing can be said as of yet about which movie will rule the box office and which one would be a complete flop!

