Sonchiriya vs Luka Chuppi box office predictions: The weekend is going to full of clashes, the two most anticipated movies of the year- Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi vs Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya. While Sonchiriya is a multi starrer dacoit drama based on the sets of 1975 in the ravines of Chambal, Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy revolving around live-in relationship featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles!
Biz analyst Trana Adarsh recently shared his views on both the movies. According to him, Luka Chuppi will earn up to Rs 5 crores whereas Sonchiriya would be able to earn at most around Rs 2 to 3 crores in a day. The movie Sonchiriya features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles whereas Luka Chuppi has Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role! Both the film looks promising and will cater to their own target audiences.
Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:
Sonchirya and Luka Chuppi both are receiving good reviews from the audiences but nothing can be said as of yet about which movie will rule the box office and which one would be a complete flop!
