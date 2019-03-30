Veteran actor Soni Razdan admires Ranbir as an actor much before admiring him as a person. she said that Ranbir is a very well brought up boy. A wonderful actor and a wonderful human being as well. As a mother, she is happy with her daughter's decision. Read details inside

Actor Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has something to remark about daughter’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran actor said, that she admires Ranbir as an actor much before admiring him as a person. Ranbir and Alia made their relationship public when they attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together last year. Since then both the actors have been spending quality time with each other’s families. So as Soni Razdan said that now she knows Ranbir quite personally. He is sweet as well as caring and this quality impressed her a lot.

In a recent interview, the veteran actor Razdan said that she is happy for her daughter that she is in a healthy space both professionally and personally. She is the proud mother of a successful daughter. Alia’s mother is happy with daughter’s personal life, which makes her daughter happy makes her happy. Last year on Ranbir’s birthday, mom Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself with her son, Alia and Soni on her Instagram handle which went viral. It showed the perfect imbuing relationship between the Kapoors and the Bhatt’s.

Praising more about the Brahmastra actor, Soni said that, Ranbir is a very well brought up boy. A wonderful actor and a wonderful human being as well. It seems that Ranbir has already managed to garner much love from his would-be mother-in-law and sharing a good bond with her as well. Apart from it, Alia is also establishing a good bond with Ranbir’s mother Neetu and father Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, Soni Razdan Soni is busy promoting her upcoming film, No Fathers in Kashmir that will hit the cinema houses on April 5, 2019. On the other side, Alia will be soon seen in her upcoming film Kalank which is to release on April 17, 2019. She is also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial movie Brahmastra opposite to Ranbir Kapoor. She also hooked herself in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega-project RRR. The big-budget epic stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. Alia has been cast opposite Ram Charan in the role of Sita.

