Bollywood actor Soni Razdan has shared her 21-year-old picture of herself on her official Instagram account. The picture has gone viral and fans are talking about how similar she looks like her daughter Alia Bhatt.

Soni Razdan on Wednesday shared her throwback picture of herself on the social networking site. While she has been complimented for her look, some social media users have compared her to her daughter Alia Bhatt. In the picture, Soni Razdan can be seen with her hair open and with a calm expression on her face. The picture has got attention from scores of Bollywood actors. Actress Elli Avram commented on the post and called Soni Razdan stunning while Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor was all hearts and commented so pretty on the flashback photo. In the monochrome picture posted by Soni Razdan, she has captioned the picture as “When I was 21 …. #sigh #youth #whenwewereyoung #thosewerethedays”

The throwback picture caught the attention of some fans who bought into focus the similarity between mom Soni Razdan and her lovely daughter Alia Bhatt. Social media users wrote that Alia Bhatt is your Xerox copy. Another fan wrote “Like mother, like daughter”

Soni Razdan is very proud of her daughter and time and again she has praised Alia Bhatt’s work and has showered her with wishes to do well in the future too. The duo, Soni and Alia had worked together in 2018 for the blockbuster hit Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Soni Razdan is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The couple has two beautiful daughters – Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. She is a stepmother to Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

Proud mom Soni Razdan has often shared childhood pictures of her daughter Alia Bhatt on her Instagram account. Take a look at some of the cute pictures of Alia Bhatt.

Soni Razdan will be next seen in star-studded Brahmastra along with her daughter Alia, Bhatt and other actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. This will be the first time Soni Razdan will be working with Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The movie Brahmastra is a planned trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The film was announced in April 2018 and is slated to release in 2020.

