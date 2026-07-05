Soni Razdan Backs Alia Bhatt Amid Alpha Backlash, Reposts Fans Calling Out ‘Online Negativity’

Alpha: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha may have opened to mixed reviews, but the online debate surrounding the film has been just as intense as its action sequences. While some viewers praised the film’s performances and ambitious scale, others criticised its storytelling and compared it unfavourably with other upcoming action films. As the conversation intensified across social media, Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, stepped in to publicly back her daughter. Over the weekend, Razdan shared a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), amplifying fan reactions that defended both Alia and the film. Many of the reposts pushed back against what supporters described as disproportionate criticism and negativity directed at the actor.

One of the posts she reshared read, “ALIA IS GOOD YOU ALL NEED TO SHUT UP,” alongside a still of Alia from the film. Another fan wrote, “And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people’s peak,” a sentiment Razdan also chose to amplify.

Actor Reposts Positive Reviews and Box Office Updates

Apart from fan opinions, Soni Razdan also reshared posts highlighting Alpha’s improving box office performance over the weekend. One widely circulated post claimed that the film was witnessing strong Sunday morning occupancy despite negative chatter online. It read that houseful boards had returned for a female-led film, with audiences in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities turning up in encouraging numbers.

The actor’s activity on social media appeared to send a clear message: online criticism does not necessarily reflect audience sentiment at the theatres.

Karan Johar Also Comes Out in Support of Alpha

Soni Razdan is not the only industry figure who has publicly defended Alpha. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently praised the film’s opening and criticised what he described as the culture of online negativity. Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Johar wrote that the film’s opening proved audiences were “way above online negativity” and appreciated Yash Raj Films’ commitment to creating theatrical spectacles.

He also singled out Alia Bhatt’s performance, calling her theatrical pull and talent “undebatable,” while urging moviegoers to celebrate cinema instead of engaging in endless social media criticism.

A Landmark Film for the YRF Spy Universe

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks an important milestone for the YRF Spy Universe as its first female-led installment. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as elite spies, while Bobby Deol plays the primary antagonist. Anil Kapoor appears as RAW chief Vikrant Kaul, with Hrithik Roshan making a special cameo that connects the story to the wider spy franchise. The film joins successful titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3, signalling Yash Raj Films’ attempt to expand the franchise with women at the centre of the narrative.

Despite facing online scrutiny since its release, Alpha has continued to register healthy weekend growth at the box office, crossing ₹37 crore worldwide within its first two days. With positive word of mouth from sections of the audience and support from industry insiders, all eyes are now on whether the film can maintain its momentum through the week.