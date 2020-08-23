Soni Razdan, the wife of Mahesh Bhatt, and Pooja Bhatt, the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, were seen standing in defence of the filmmaker after his chat logs with Rhea Chakraborty were leaked.

Amid the backlash against the Bhatt family, especially Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt have come out in support of the filmmaker. Their reaction comes after his chat logs with Rhea Chakraborty got leaked in the media. On Saturday, Soni and Pooja clarified on their Twitter handle that the messages sent by Mahesh to Rhea were also received by them and many others among his contacts.

To prove her claim, Pooja also shared a screenshot of her own chats with the same message and wrote that this “most explosive revelation”, as referred to by a news outlet, is a message that her father also sent to her, along with several other people on the same day, i.e. June 9th. He later also shared the same quote on Twitter. She further asked the particular news portal to correct their information.

Soni Razdan, sharing a screenshot of her own chats as well, tweeted that what Pooja is saying is true and that they receive these messages every day. She also questioned as to when will news portals actually provide real news rather than falsified hearsay. She added that most of the news portals have seemingly transformed into versions worse than a few named magazines.

Also read: SSR death case: CBI interrogates Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj

Interestingly,the message @IndiaToday refers to as ‘most explosive revelation’ is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right @IndiaToday 😊 https://t.co/EUWmhtGUXW pic.twitter.com/8jkO8rLcc0 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 22, 2020

Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz. https://t.co/2f5tKKhwLu pic.twitter.com/l7IS2xavUS — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 22, 2020

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals how she is always misunderstood for a French person

The WhatsApp chats that have gone viral between Mahesh and Rhea date back to the time between June 8th (the day Rhea left Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence) to 15th (one day after Sushant’s death). These chats also disclose that messages were exchanged between them even on the day of Sushant’s death.

Mahesh Bhatt has come into the limelight in connection with Sushant’s death. Some even speculate that there was something nefarious behind Sushant’s death and Mahesh might have been a part of the larger conspiracy. The filmmaker has also earlier been interrogated by Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Also read: “Cooker mein se chane kisne”: Rashi-Kokilaben memes flood Internet, here’s why