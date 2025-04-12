Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
  Sonu Kakkar 'No Longer Sister' Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar, known for her powerful voice and soulful songs like Sun Baliye and London Thumakda, took to X, to share the painful decision with her followers.

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post


Singer Sonu Kakkar has publicly announced in a now deleted post that she is severing all ties with her siblings, popular singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The eldest of the Kakkar trio, Sonu made this revelation through a heartfelt note on her social media handles on April 12, 2025.

Sonu Kakkar, known for her powerful voice and soulful songs like Sun Baliye and London Thumakda, took to X, to share the painful decision with her followers. In her now deleted post, she expressed being “deeply devastated” and clarified that this decision came from a place of “deep emotional pain.”

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today,” wrote Sonu.

While the singer refrained from disclosing the reasons behind this drastic step, the emotionally charged post has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and netizens.

Netizens React

Sonu’s announcement has triggered widespread speculation and concern among fans. While many expressed sympathy and sent good wishes, others questioned the reason behind the fallout. One user commented, “Wish you the best. (A bit puzzled)”, while another wrote, “Hope everything gets better soon.”

The post soon made its way to Reddit, where users debated whether this was a personal matter or possibly a promotional stunt. “PR ho sakta hai! The Kakkars are known for such antics,” a Reddit user remarked, hinting at previous controversies involving the family. Another added, “Who calls Tony a superstar except a sister? You never know with this family.”

Tony And Neha Kakkar’s Silence

As of now, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have remained silent on the matter. The duo, who are known for their lively social media presence, have neither commented on Sonu’s post nor issued any statements.

The Kakkar siblings have always appeared close-knit, often seen celebrating personal milestones together and supporting each other’s work in the industry. Sonu has also featured on several reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, while Neha and Tony continue to rule the charts with their popular Bollywood and independent tracks.

