Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha's comedy-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has minted Rs 6.42 crore on the first day of its release. This film is Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's much-awaited comedy-drama titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha was finally released on Friday. The comedy roller coaster has managed to mint Rs 6.42 crore on the opening day and is expected to show a lot of growth over the weekend. A good word of mouth and great comic timing of the actors has helped the film collect a good amount at the Box Office. The film also stars veteran actor Alok Nath in a new avatar.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the comedy film and wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START… Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan… Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 6.42 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is director Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

