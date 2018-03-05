Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha's comedy-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has minted Rs 65.34 crore on the tenth day of its release. This film is Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who directed the popular comedy series Pyaar Ka Punchnama is once again back with another comedy rollercoaster and this time its bromance vs. romance. The film, titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which had a decent opening of Rs 6.42 crore has now collected Rs 7.02 crore on Sunday in the second week, making it a total collection of Rs 65.34 crore. The film is being loved by the audience as well as the critics. Veteran actor Alok Nath’s acting in the film has also been applauded. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the comedy film and wrote “#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its DREAM RUN… Proves its supremacy by grossing more than the new releases… Emerges SUPER-HIT… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 65.34 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is director Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

