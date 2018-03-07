Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh's latest comedy film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has minted Rs 70.67 crore. The film has been helmed by Luv Ranjan.The film also stars Alok Nath, Pawan Chopra, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Pritam Jaiswal in prominent roles.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who gave us films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, is once again back with another epic comedy-drama which is based on the unique theme of bromance vs. romance. His latest film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to impress the audience with a good word of mouth and obviously, an extremely talented star cast. The film, which features Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, has minted Rs 70.67 crore in the second week. The film also stars Alok Nath, Pawan Chopra, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Pritam Jaiswal in prominent roles.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Kartik Aaryan film and wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNSHAKEABLE… Will be close to ₹ 75 cr by the end of Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.71 cr, Tue 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 70.67 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS.” This is the fourth collaboration between Ranjan and the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNSHAKEABLE… Will be close to ₹ 75 cr by the end of Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.71 cr, Tue 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 70.67 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2018

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

