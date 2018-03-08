Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha's comedy-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to collect Rs 73.26 crore and is still going strong at the domestic Box Office. The film, helmed by Luv Ranjan was released on February 23.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s recent film, which is a crazy comedy-drama titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety featuring Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh has been going rock-steady at the Box Office ever since its release. The film, which had a massive opening of Rs Rs 6.42 crore is still shining brightly at the Box Office and has managed to a whopping amount of Rs 73.26 crore in the second week of its release. The film also stars veteran actor Alok Nath in a new avatar and his acting has been applauded by the audience.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the comedy film and wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its HEROIC RUN… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.71 cr, Tue 2.62 cr, Wed 2.59 cr. Total: ₹ 73.26 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS.” Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is director Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its HEROIC RUN… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.71 cr, Tue 2.62 cr, Wed 2.59 cr. Total: ₹ 73.26 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2018

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

