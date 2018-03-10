The latest Box Office figures of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's comedy film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have been shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh has managed to mint Rs 77.98 crore.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who previously won our hearts with his comedy series Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is once again back with another epic comedy film titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles as well as veteran actor Alok Nath in a comic role which adds another charm to the film. The comedy rollercoaster has been running successfully at the Box Office and has now minted Rs 77.98 crore. The film has been unstoppable at the Box Office despite other releases such as Hate Story 4, 3 Storeys and Dil Juunglee.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Luv Ranjan film and wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNBEATABLE, UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr. Total: ₹ 77.98 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS.” Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is director Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film was released on February 22.

ALSO READ: Hate Story 4 Box Office collection Day 1: Urvashi Rautela-Karan Wahi’s erotic-drama mints Rs 3.76 crore



ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to come together for ABCD 3?

The plot of the films revolves around Kartik Aaryan (Sonu) who wants to save his best friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

ALSO READ: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui summoned by Thane police in Call Data Record Case

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App