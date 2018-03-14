Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh's comedy-drama titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office. The film, which is helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame director Luv Ranjan has managed to become one of the highest grosser of this year and despite other releases, the film is enjoying its steady run at the Box Office.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan’s recent film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been enjoying its phenomenal run at the Box Office and is soon going to cross the glorious Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic Box Office. The film, which released on February 23, has managed to collect Rs 90.41 crore despite other releases such as Hate Story 4, 3 Storeys and Dil Juunglee. The comedy rollercoaster features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles. Luv Ranjan has previously entertained us with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and has now managed to tickle our funny bone with this unique bromance vs. romance theme.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film announcing that the Kartik Aaryan movie is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety inches closer to the magical ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.83 cr. Total: ₹ 90.41 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” Tweeted Taran Adarsh. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a low budget film with a talented star cast which has managed to become one of the highest grosser of this year.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety inches closer to the magical ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.83 cr. Total: ₹ 90.41 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is director Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women.

