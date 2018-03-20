Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer comedy film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed the glorious Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office. The Luv Ranjan film earned Rs 100.10 crore making its entry into the Rs 100 crore club. The film is based on the unique theme of romance vs. bromance and has received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

It has been a phenomenal year for all the low budget films in Bollywood have turned out to be one of the highest grosser of this year. One such example is Luv Ranjan’s comedy film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which to our surprise became one of the biggest hits of 2018 and has been enjoying a successful run at the Box Office ever since its release. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and has collected Rs 100.10 crore on the twenty-fourth day of its release.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to share the news of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crossing the Rs 100 crore mark and wrote, “Truly UNSTOPPABLE… 💯 cr and counting… #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club… SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” The film received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. A good word of mouth has also helped the film grow.

ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt shares an adorable video with daddy Mahesh Bhatt from her 1st first birthday

Truly UNSTOPPABLE… 💯 cr and counting… #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club… SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks the fourth collaboration between Ranjan and the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film also stars Alok Nath, Pawan Chopra, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Pritam Jaiswal in prominent roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App