The third day Box Office collection of Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s much-awaited comedy-drama titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha is out and the comedy-drama has minted Rs 26.57 crore on the third day of its release.

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh’s comedy-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was finally released on Friday. The epic comedy film managed to mint Rs 6.42 crore on the opening day and showed tremendous growth over the weekend. The film, helmed by filmmaker Luv Ranjan collected Rs 26.57 crore. A good word of mouth and great comic timing of the actors has helped the film collect a good amount at the Box Office. The film also stars veteran actor Alok Nath in a brand new avatar

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film and wrote, ‘’#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT… Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” He further tweeted, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending… The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience… #SKTKS.”

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

