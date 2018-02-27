The fourth day Box Office collection of Luv Ranjan's comedy-film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film minted Rs Rs 31.74 crore in just four days of its release. The film features Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is once again back with another epic comedy-drama which takes you on a hilarious rollercoaster ride. His latest film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to impress the audience with a good word of mouth and obviously, an extremely talented star cast. The film, which features Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, collected Rs 5.17 crore on Monday making it a total collection of Rs 31.74 crore in just four days of the release of the comedy-drama.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Kartik Aaryan film and wrote,“#SonuKeTituKiSweety SCORES on Mon too… Eyes ₹ 42 cr / ₹ 44 cr in Week 1, which makes it an INSTANT HIT… This film is not going to slow down soon… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr. Total: ₹ 31.74 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” This is the fourth collaboration between Ranjan and the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety SCORES on Mon too… Eyes ₹ 42 cr / ₹ 44 cr in Week 1, which makes it an INSTANT HIT… This film is not going to slow down soon… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr. Total: ₹ 31.74 cr. India biz… #SKTKS 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2018

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

